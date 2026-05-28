HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Held With Crores Of Rupees In Hawala Cash In Hyderabad

Man Held With Crores Of Rupees In Hawala Cash In Hyderabad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 28, 2026 01:36 IST

A man was apprehended in Hyderabad with Rs 1.22 crore in suspected hawala money, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat financial crime and illegal cash transfers in India.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly transporting hawala money from Mumbai.
  • Indian authorities seized Rs 1.22 crore in cash from the man's possession.
  • The man was transporting the cash on the Devagiri Express.
  • The cash was allegedly linked to a jewellery business and intended for delivery in Secunderabad.
  • The man failed to provide valid documentation for the source or intended use of the cash.

A 40-year-old man, allegedly transporting hawala money from Mumbai to Hyderabad, was apprehended here, and Rs 1.22 crore in cash was seized from his possession, Government Railway Police said on Wednesday.

Hawala Money Seizure on Devagiri Express

During a joint check conducted by Government Railway Police Secunderabad, along with RPF staff on Tuesday, the person who was transporting the hawala money by Devagiri Express was apprehended, an official release said.

 

The official grew suspicious about the man carrying a bag between Bollaram and Malkajgiri Railway Stations. Enquiry revealed that the man is from the Amaravati District, Maharashtra.

Details of the Hawala Operation

During interrogation, he disclosed that on May 25, he had received an amount of Rs 1,22,70,000 from a person who runs a Jewellery store in Mumbai.

As per the jeweller's instructions, he was transporting the cash to Secunderabad by Devagiri Express to hand it over to a person who allegedly runs a jewellery shop at Monda Market, Secunderabad. For transporting the cash, he was offered Rs 5,000.

Lack of Documentation Leads to Seizure

The cash pertained to 'Hawala' connected with the jewellery business. However, he failed to produce any valid supporting documents or provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the possession, ownership, source or intended utilisation of the said cash. Subsequently, Rs 1.22 crore was seized, , the GRP said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Man Held With Crores Of Rupees In Hawala Cash In Hyderabad
Man Held With Crores Of Rupees In Hawala Cash In Hyderabad
Mumbai Police Seize ₹7.69 Crore Worth of Hydroponic Weed, Arrest Man
Mumbai Police Seize ₹7.69 Crore Worth of Hydroponic Weed, Arrest Man
Man held for transferring Rs 10cr to Pak-based crypto wallet
Man held for transferring Rs 10cr to Pak-based crypto wallet
Police apprehend 2 men carrying Rs 27 lakh new notes
Police apprehend 2 men carrying Rs 27 lakh new notes
Mumbai Man Held With Heroin Worth Rs 2.54 Crore
Mumbai Man Held With Heroin Worth Rs 2.54 Crore

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

webstory image 3

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

VIDEOS

WATCH: Farah Khan Spotted at Tamannaah Bhatia's Jewellery Store2:05

WATCH: Farah Khan Spotted at Tamannaah Bhatia's Jewellery...

Shruti Haasan Charms Fans with Her Effortless Casual Style1:30

Shruti Haasan Charms Fans with Her Effortless Casual Style

Varun Dhawan Turns Heads with Stylish Mumbai Appearance0:37

Varun Dhawan Turns Heads with Stylish Mumbai Appearance

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO