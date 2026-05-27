Man Held With Crores Of Rupees In Hawala Cash In Hyderabad

A man was apprehended in Hyderabad with Rs 1.22 crore in suspected hawala money, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat financial crime and illegal cash transfers in India.

Key Points A man was arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly transporting hawala money from Mumbai.

Indian authorities seized Rs 1.22 crore in cash from the man's possession.

The man was transporting the cash on the Devagiri Express.

The cash was allegedly linked to a jewellery business and intended for delivery in Secunderabad.

The man failed to provide valid documentation for the source or intended use of the cash.

A 40-year-old man, allegedly transporting hawala money from Mumbai to Hyderabad, was apprehended here, and Rs 1.22 crore in cash was seized from his possession, Government Railway Police said on Wednesday.

Hawala Money Seizure on Devagiri Express

During a joint check conducted by Government Railway Police Secunderabad, along with RPF staff on Tuesday, the person who was transporting the hawala money by Devagiri Express was apprehended, an official release said.

The official grew suspicious about the man carrying a bag between Bollaram and Malkajgiri Railway Stations. Enquiry revealed that the man is from the Amaravati District, Maharashtra.

Details of the Hawala Operation

During interrogation, he disclosed that on May 25, he had received an amount of Rs 1,22,70,000 from a person who runs a Jewellery store in Mumbai.

As per the jeweller's instructions, he was transporting the cash to Secunderabad by Devagiri Express to hand it over to a person who allegedly runs a jewellery shop at Monda Market, Secunderabad. For transporting the cash, he was offered Rs 5,000.

Lack of Documentation Leads to Seizure

The cash pertained to 'Hawala' connected with the jewellery business. However, he failed to produce any valid supporting documents or provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the possession, ownership, source or intended utilisation of the said cash. Subsequently, Rs 1.22 crore was seized, , the GRP said.