Man Arrested In Thane With Rs 11.12 Lakh Methaqualone

Thane police have made a significant drug bust, arresting a man with 1.11 kilograms of methaqualone powder valued at Rs 11.12 lakh, highlighting ongoing efforts against drug trafficking.
Key Points
- A man was arrested in Thane city on Saturday for allegedly possessing 1.11 kilograms of methaqualone powder.
- The seized methaqualone is valued at Rs 11.12 lakh.
- The accused, Mujib Rasit Khan from Valsad, was apprehended on October 30 at the Kharegaon toll plaza.
- A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with further investigation into the peddling network ongoing.
- Methaqualone is identified as a synthetic central nervous system depressant and sedative-hypnotic drug.
A man was arrested in Thane city allegedly with 1.11 kilograms of methaqualone powder valued at Rs 11.12 lakh, a police official said on Saturday.
Details Of The Arrest
Mujib Rasit Khan, a resident of Valsad in neighbouring Gujarat, was held on October 30 at Kharegaon toll plaza by a team of Crime Branch Unit 1, he said.
"A search of the black sack he was carrying led to seizure of 1.11 kilograms of methaqualone powder worth Rs 11.12 lakh. A case was registered at Kalwa police station under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further probe into the peddling network is underway," he added.
Methaqualone is a synthetic central nervous system (CNS) depressant and sedative-hypnotic drug.