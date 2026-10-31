Man Arrested In Thane With Rs 11.12 Lakh Methaqualone

Thane police have made a significant drug bust, arresting a man with 1.11 kilograms of methaqualone powder valued at Rs 11.12 lakh, highlighting ongoing efforts against drug trafficking.

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Key Points A man was arrested in Thane city on Saturday for allegedly possessing 1.11 kilograms of methaqualone powder.

The seized methaqualone is valued at Rs 11.12 lakh.

The accused, Mujib Rasit Khan from Valsad, was apprehended on October 30 at the Kharegaon toll plaza.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with further investigation into the peddling network ongoing.

Methaqualone is identified as a synthetic central nervous system depressant and sedative-hypnotic drug.

A man was arrested in Thane city allegedly with 1.11 kilograms of methaqualone powder valued at Rs 11.12 lakh, a police official said on Saturday.

Details Of The Arrest

Mujib Rasit Khan, a resident of Valsad in neighbouring Gujarat, was held on October 30 at Kharegaon toll plaza by a team of Crime Branch Unit 1, he said.

"A search of the black sack he was carrying led to seizure of 1.11 kilograms of methaqualone powder worth Rs 11.12 lakh. A case was registered at Kalwa police station under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further probe into the peddling network is underway," he added.

Methaqualone is a synthetic central nervous system (CNS) depressant and sedative-hypnotic drug.