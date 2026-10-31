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Man Arrested In Thane With Rs 11.12 Lakh Methaqualone

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 31, 2026 16:53 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Thane police have made a significant drug bust, arresting a man with 1.11 kilograms of methaqualone powder valued at Rs 11.12 lakh, highlighting ongoing efforts against drug trafficking.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested in Thane city on Saturday for allegedly possessing 1.11 kilograms of methaqualone powder.
  • The seized methaqualone is valued at Rs 11.12 lakh.
  • The accused, Mujib Rasit Khan from Valsad, was apprehended on October 30 at the Kharegaon toll plaza.
  • A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with further investigation into the peddling network ongoing.
  • Methaqualone is identified as a synthetic central nervous system depressant and sedative-hypnotic drug.

A man was arrested in Thane city allegedly with 1.11 kilograms of methaqualone powder valued at Rs 11.12 lakh, a police official said on Saturday.

Details Of The Arrest

Mujib Rasit Khan, a resident of Valsad in neighbouring Gujarat, was held on October 30 at Kharegaon toll plaza by a team of Crime Branch Unit 1, he said.

 

"A search of the black sack he was carrying led to seizure of 1.11 kilograms of methaqualone powder worth Rs 11.12 lakh. A case was registered at Kalwa police station under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further probe into the peddling network is underway," he added.

Methaqualone is a synthetic central nervous system (CNS) depressant and sedative-hypnotic drug.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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