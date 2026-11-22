Police in Delhi have arrested a man in Mandoli for allegedly stabbing a 27-year-old following a dispute, with the accused having a prior involvement in a murder case.

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Key Points A man, Umesh (28), was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stabbing Sandeep alias Aman (27) in Mandoli, northeast Delhi.

The stabbing incident occurred on November 20 near Char Khamba, Mandoli, resulting in Sandeep sustaining a knife injury to his abdomen.

The motive for the attack was an argument stemming from a dispute between Umesh and Sandeep's brother Robin, which happened 40 to 45 days ago.

Umesh admitted his involvement during interrogation and has a previous record in a murder case.

A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 27-year-old man following a dispute in northeast Delhi's Mandoli area, police said on Sunday.

Investigation Leads To Arrest

The accused, identified as Umesh (28), was arrested on Saturday following an investigation.

The incident took place on November 20, when police received information about a stabbing near Char Khamba in Mandoli.

The injured, identified as Sandeep alias Aman, had sustained a knife injury in his abdomen and was admitted to a hospital, a senior police officer said.

"Sandeep alleged that Umesh stabbed him following an argument stemming from an earlier dispute between the accused and his brother Robin, which had taken place around 40 to 45 days ago," a senior police officer said.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered at Harsh Vihar police station on November 21.

A team conducted raids at suspected locations before he was arrested. During interrogation, Umesh admitted his involvement in the crime.

Police said verification revealed that he had previously been involved in a murder case.