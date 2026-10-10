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Illegal Entry: Bangladeshi National Apprehended In Jharkhand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 10, 2026 20:08 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A 26-year-old Bangladeshi national has been arrested at Sahibganj railway station in Jharkhand for illegally entering India, prompting an investigation into his travel history and intentions.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 26-year-old Bangladeshi man, Mohammed Suman Miyan, was arrested on Friday at Sahibganj railway station in Jharkhand for illegal entry into India.
  • He was apprehended while travelling to Guwahati on the Brahmaputra Mail, with a Bangladeshi identity card, mobile phones, and currencies from India, Bangladesh, and Nepal found in his possession.
  • Preliminary investigations suggest he entered India illegally around July this year and had travelled to Srinagar via Delhi, reportedly meeting a scrap dealer there.
  • Authorities are currently investigating his citizenship, travel route, identity documents, and the purpose of his journey to Srinagar and Guwahati.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested at the Sahibganj railway station in Jharkhand on the charge of entering India from Bangladesh illegally, an official said.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Inspector Samiran Choudhary told reporters on Saturday that Mohammed Suman Miyan was apprehended on Friday while travelling to Guwahati on the Brahmaputra Mail.

 

Investigation Details Emerge

"A Bangladeshi identity card, two mobile phones, and currencies from India, Bangladesh, and Nepal were recovered from the man. However, official confirmation about his citizenship and the purpose of his journey will be clear after an investigation," the RPF official said.

He was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) for further investigation.

Another RPF official said Suman Miyan was apprehended during a search of the train after the emergency alarm chain was pulled when the train was between Karamtola and Sahibganj stations.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that the man entered India illegally around July this year. He travelled to Srinagar via Delhi, where he reportedly met a scrap dealer named Safar Ali," said the official.

A GRP official at Sahibganj said that they were investigating his travel route, identity documents, why he visited Srinagar and the purpose of his trip to Guwahati.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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