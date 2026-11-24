Goa Police have made a significant drug bust, arresting a Gujarat man and seizing over one kilogram of hydroponic cannabis worth Rs 1.05 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Goa Police's Anti-Narcotic Cell arrested a Gujarat man on Tuesday in Porvorim.

Over one kilogram (1,052.9 grams) of suspected hydroponic cannabis, valued at Rs 1.05 crore, was seized from his car.

The accused, Ruchitkumar Vekariya from Surat, was apprehended during a raid on the intervening night of November 23 and 24.

A case has been registered under Section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Further investigation is underway to identify others allegedly involved in the drug trafficking network.

The Anti-Narcotic Cell of the Goa Police on Tuesday has arrested a man hailing from Gujarat and seized over one kilogram of suspected hydroponic weed of Rs 1.05 crore from his car in Porvorim, officials said.

Gujarat Man Apprehended In Porvorim

The 31-year-old accused, identified as Ruchitkumar Vekariya, a native of Surat, was arrested during a raid conducted at Housing Board Colony in Porvorim during the intervening night of November 23 and 24, following specific information, they said.

The police recovered 1,052.9 grams of suspected hydroponic cannabis, comprising greenish leafy substance with flowering and fruiting tops, from a transparent polythene packet concealed inside his car, an official statement said.

The seized contraband is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 1.05 crore, it added.

NDPS Act Invoked, Investigation Underway

A case has been registered at the Anti-Narcotic Police Station under Section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the narcotic substance and identify others allegedly involved in the drug trafficking network, police said.