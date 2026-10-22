Police Seize 57.8 Kg Banned Firecrackers From Delhi Man

Delhi Police have apprehended a 35-year-old man in Ashok Nagar, seizing 57.8 kg of banned firecrackers, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb illegal explosive material supply.

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Key Points A 35-year-old man was apprehended in Delhi's Ashok Nagar on October 21 for allegedly supplying banned firecrackers.

Police recovered 57.8 kg of explosive material from the accused, identified as Vishal.

The arrest followed a tip-off, leading police to lay a trap in the Ashok Nagar area.

A case has been registered at Jyoti Nagar police station under relevant sections of the BNS and the Explosives Act.

Vishal, a resident of Ashok Nagar, has a history of three previous criminal cases.

A 35-year-old man was apprehended in Delhi's Ashok Nagar for allegedly supplying banned firecrackers, with police recovering 57.8 kg of the explosive material from his possession, officials said on Thursday.

Illegal Firecracker Seizure

The accused, identified as Vishal, was apprehended on October 21 while he was carrying multiple sacks containing the banned firecrackers, police said.

Acting on secret information, a police team laid a trap in the Ashok Nagar area and apprehended the accused, who was allegedly involved in the illegal supply of banned firecrackers, they said.

A case has been registered at Jyoti Nagar police station under relevant section of the BNS and the Explosives Act, and further investigation is underway, police said.

Vishal, a resident of Ashok Nagar, has previously been involved in three criminal cases, they added.