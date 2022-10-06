News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Man held in Bihar for threat to Ambani's family

Man held in Bihar for threat to Ambani's family

Source: PTI
October 06, 2022 12:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Mumbai police has apprehended a man from Bihar in connection with anonymous calls threatening to target industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family, an official said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani. Photograph: PTI Photo.

A police team picked up a suspect from Darbhanga district around midnight and was bringing him back to Mumbai, he said.

 

Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital here had received two calls on Wednesday where the unidentified caller threatened to blow up the hospital along with Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai.

The caller also issued threats to the industrialist and his family members, officials had said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SC quashes case in Tripura HC over Ambanis' security
SC quashes case in Tripura HC over Ambanis' security
Mukesh Ambani's security cover upgraded to Z+
Mukesh Ambani's security cover upgraded to Z+
Security beefed up outside Antilia after alert
Security beefed up outside Antilia after alert
Ind vs SA: Start of first ODI delayed due to rain
Ind vs SA: Start of first ODI delayed due to rain
Indian-origin student killed in US, roommate held
Indian-origin student killed in US, roommate held
Maja Ma Review
Maja Ma Review
MGNREGS demand up in poorest states
MGNREGS demand up in poorest states
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Caller threatens to kill Ambanis, blow up Antilia

Caller threatens to kill Ambanis, blow up Antilia

Man threatens Mukesh Ambani family, detained

Man threatens Mukesh Ambani family, detained

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances