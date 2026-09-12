Delhi Man Stabbed To Death Over Suspected Affair With Sister-In-Law

A brutal stabbing in east Delhi's Mandawali has led to the arrest of a man suspected of murdering a 22-year-old over an alleged affair with his sister-in-law, highlighting the tragic consequences of personal disputes.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A 22-year-old man, Vansh Dedha, was fatally stabbed 17 times in east Delhi's Mandawali.

The primary accused, Keshav Kumar, was arrested, suspected of killing Dedha over an alleged affair with his sister-in-law.

Police recovered the murder weapon, clothes, and motorcycle used in the crime, with efforts underway to apprehend a second assailant.

Vansh Dedha was the sole financial provider for his mother and siblings, having left studies to support his family.

Authorities are examining CCTV footage and technical surveillance to fully establish the sequence of events and motives.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a youth 17 times in east Delhi's Mandawali area following a dispute over the accused's suspicion that the victim was having a relationship with his sister-in-law, police said.

The accused, Keshav Kumar along with an associate allegedly chased Vansh Dedha (22) and repeatedly attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon near Gyan Vatika School on Thursday evening, police said.

Brutal Attack And Investigation Details

Dedha was rushed to a private hospital after a PCR call regarding the stabbing was received at 7:54 pm, where doctors declared him dead. During examination, 17 stab injuries were found on his body, police said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Keshav allegedly held a grudge against Dedha over his suspicion that the latter was in a relationship with the Keshav's sister-in-law, who is maried, according to police sources.

Police are probing the exact circumstances and motive behind the murder, including the role of other persons who may have been involved in the incident.

Keshav, a resident of Karawal Nagar, was arrested during the investigation.

The knife allegedly used in the murder, the clothes worn by him at the time of the incident and the motorcycle allegedly used by the accused persons have been recovered, police said.

The second assailant has been identified and efforts are underway to apprehend him, they said.

Victim's Background And Family Impact

Police said the accused persons had allegedly been following Dedha before the attack. The incident took place near Gyan Vatika School in Mandawali, where the victim was chased and attacked.

The family of Dedha said he was the sole earning member of the family. His father had died around 11 years ago and he had left his studies after Class 12 to work with a builder and support his mother, younger brother and three sisters.

His family members said Dedha was also bearing the expenses of his sisters' education and was trying to arrange the marriage of his eldest sister.

Ongoing Police Efforts

A murder case was registered at Mandawali police station and police are examining CCTV footage and analysing technical surveillance to establish the sequence of events and identify the role of other persons, officials said.

Further investigation is underway.