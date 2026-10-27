Ennore Man Held Over Alleged Assault Of Toddler

Chennai police have arrested a 32-year-old man in Ennore following allegations of sexually assaulting a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, highlighting the critical need for child safety and swift legal action.

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Key Points A 32-year-old man, Ranjithkumar, was arrested in Chennai for allegedly sexually assaulting a two-and-a-half-year-old girl.

The alleged incidents occurred on October 15 and 17 in Ennore, where the accused reportedly lured the toddler into his house.

The crime was discovered on October 23 when the child's parents took her to Egmore Children's Hospital due to severe pelvic pain.

Doctors suspected sexual assault, prompting a police complaint and an investigation by the Ennore All Women Police.

Ranjithkumar was arrested on Monday and remanded in judicial custody, while the child is currently recovering in hospital.

A 32-year-old man was arrested here on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Ennore, police said.

Investigation And Arrest In Ennore Case

The accused, identified as Ranjithkumar, a resident of the same locality, allegedly lured the toddler into his house while she was playing outside on October 15 and 17, and committed the crime, an Avadi Police Commissionerate release said.

The incident came to light on October 23 when the parents took the child to the Egmore Children's Hospital as she complained of severe pain in the pelvic area.

Examining doctors suspected sexual assault and alerted the authorities.

Based on the medical report and a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the Ennore All Women Police registered a case on the same day and initiated an investigation.

Ranjithkumar was arrested on Monday and later remanded in judicial custody.

The child is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital and is recovering well, police added.