Bengaluru Father Held For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Hearing-Impaired Daughter

Bengaluru police have arrested a father under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting his eight-year-old hearing-impaired daughter, highlighting critical child protection concerns.

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Key Points A father was arrested in Bengaluru for the alleged sexual assault of his eight-year-old hearing-impaired daughter.

The incident was discovered after the girl reported stomach pain, prompting doctors to alert child protection authorities.

Medical examination confirmed sexual assault, leading to a police investigation and the father's confession.

The accused, a daily wage labourer, has been remanded to judicial custody under the POCSO Act.

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his eight-year-old hearing-impaired daughter in the outskirts of the city, police said on Monday.

Investigation And Arrest Details

The incident occurred in Bengaluru South district last week, they said.

Police said the 30-year-old accused, a native of Bihar, had been working as a daily wage labourer in Bengaluru South district for the last two months.

The eight-year-old girl is the accused's daughter from his first wife, who apparently died of illness some time ago. He subsequently remarried and has children from his second wife as well, they added.

According to police, the matter came to light after the girl was taken to a local hospital after complaining of stomach pain. Suspecting sexual abuse, doctors alerted the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU).

A medical examination subsequently confirmed that she had allegedly been sexually assaulted, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, CCTV footage from the area was examined to trace the accused's movements and found his activities suspicious, he said.

During questioning, the accused initially denied any involvement in the incident. However, during subsequent interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the offence, he said.

A case was registered at Harohalli police station under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, following which the accused was arrested, police said, adding that he has been remanded to judicial custody.