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Home  » News » DMK MP Kanimozhi Slams State Over Law And Order After Minor Girl Assaulted In Tiruchy

DMK MP Kanimozhi Slams State Over Law And Order After Minor Girl Assaulted In Tiruchy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 04, 2026 16:10 IST

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The arrest of a 43-year-old man under the POCSO Act in Tiruchirapalli after a 14-year-old girl's alleged abduction and sexual assault has ignited widespread outrage and prompted DMK MP Kanimozhi to sharply criticise the state government's handling of law and order and women's safety.

Key Points

  • A 43-year-old man, Mariselvan, was arrested under the POCSO Act in Tiruchirapalli following the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.
  • The victim was found unconscious and is currently receiving intensive medical care, sparking protests from her family and relatives demanding immediate justice.
  • DMK MP Kanimozhi strongly criticised the state administration's handling of law and order, highlighting growing fear among women due to recurring criminal incidents.
  • Kanimozhi questioned Chief Minister Vijay, who holds the Home portfolio, regarding the lack of explanation or action on the deteriorating law and order situation.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested under the POCSO Act after a minor girl was found unconscious on a road here, police said on Thursday. The 14-year-old girl is currently undergoing treatment under intensive medical care, they said. According to sources, the girl was found unconscious in the Keeraikadai Bazaar area on Wednesday evening.

Public Outcry And Political Criticism

Following the incident, the girl's parents and relatives staged a protest outside the Government Hospital on Wednesday night, demanding immediate justice and stringent action against the accused, identified as Mariselvan of Sivaganga. Senior police officials rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitators, after which the protest was called off, sources added.

 

Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanimozhi has launched a sharp critique against the state administration's handling of law and order. Taking to X, the senior leader highlighted the growing sense of fear among women due to recurring criminal incidents.

"The abduction and sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in Trichy is shocking and deeply painful. While women are frozen in fear due to continuous criminal incidents, the TVK government is not taking responsibility," Kanimozhi wrote in her official X account.

The DMK MP also questioned the silence of Chief Minister Vijay, who also holds the Home portfolio responsible for the police department. "Chief Minister Vijay, who holds responsibility for the police department, is not going to offer an explanation regarding law and order; nor is any action going to be taken, no matter what happens. Is it because of this audacity that the criminals are roaming freely?" she asked.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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