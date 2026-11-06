Delhi Police Bust Illegal Firecracker Operation In Sonia Vihar

Delhi Police have apprehended a 51-year-old man in Sonia Vihar, northeast Delhi, seizing 8.5 kg of illegal firecrackers from his residence, highlighting ongoing efforts against illicit sales.

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Key Points A 51-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly selling illegal firecrackers from his residence in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar.

Police recovered 8.5 kg of different varieties of firecrackers from the accused's premises.

The accused, identified as Dharmesh, was apprehended on November 4 following a tip-off.

A 51-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly selling illegal firecrackers from his residence in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area, police said on Friday.

The police recovered 8.5 kg of firecrackers of different varieties from his premises, they said.

The accused, identified as Dharmesh, was apprehended on November 4 following a tip-off.

Acting on the information, a police team reached the premises and apprehended the accused. A subsequent search led to the recovery of 8.5 kg of firecrackers, a senior police officer said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.