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Fake Ayurveda Doctor Arrested In Beed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 29, 2026 20:02 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A 29-year-old man in Beed was arrested on Thursday for allegedly running an Ayurveda clinic with a forged medical degree, highlighting the ongoing issue of medical fraud.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 29-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in Beed for allegedly operating an Ayurveda clinic with a forged medical degree.
  • Rushikesh Dattatray Kanade was apprehended following a raid by health department, FDA, and police personnel.
  • During the raid, Kanade could not produce a valid medical degree or Medical Council registration, and his displayed certificate was fake.
  • He faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act.

A 29-year-old man was held on Thursday for allegedly running an Ayurveda clinic with a forged medical degree, a Beed police official said.

Fake Degree Scam Uncovered

Rushikesh Dattatray Kanade, a resident of Gajanan Nagar, was held after a raid carried out by personnel of the health department, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and police at his clinic in Shivneri Colony, he added.

 

During the raid, Kanade was unable to produce his medical degree and registration certificate from the Medical Council, and the one he had displayed in his clinic was fake, the official said.

Kanade has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act on the complaint lodged by Pritam Lodh, a medical officer at the government district hospital, at Shivajinagar police station, he said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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ayurveda clinicforged medical degreebeed policemedical fraudmaharashtra medical practitioners act

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