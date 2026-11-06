Kerala Man Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Three-Year-Old Stepson

Police in Kerala have arrested a man for the alleged murder of his three-year-old stepson in Perumbavoor, following a suspicious death initially attributed to a fall but later confirmed as a brutal assault.

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Key Points A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering his three-year-old stepson in Perumbavoor, Kerala.

The accused, Moheswar Chutia, initially claimed the child fell from a building, but doctors noticed several injury marks.

Police investigation revealed Chutia had allegedly assaulted the child and banged his head against a wall.

His arrest was formally recorded after the postmortem examination confirmed the child died from head injuries caused by the assault.

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering his three-year-old stepson by assaulting him and banging his head against a wall at Perumbavoor near here, officials said.

Investigation Reveals Brutal Assault

The arrested person was identified as Moheswar Chutia (27), a native of Gogamukh in Assam's Dhemaji district.

Police said the accused was living with his family at Vallam in Chelamattom near Perumbavoor.

The child was recently admitted to a hospital with serious head injuries after Chutia claimed that he had fallen from the first floor of a building.

However, doctors noticed several injury marks on the child's body, raising suspicion about the circumstances leading to his death.

During the subsequent investigation, police found that the accused had allegedly assaulted the child and banged his head against a wall.

Police said Chutia had initially refused to allow the child to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Following suspicion over the incident, police took him into custody soon after the child's death.

His arrest was formally recorded after the postmortem examination confirmed that the child had died from head injuries caused by the assault, officials said.

The accused will be produced before a court for remand proceedings.

The child's body was handed over to relatives after the postmortem examination, police added.