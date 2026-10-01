Home » News » Family Dispute Led To BSc Student's Murder In Telangana

Police in Telangana have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old BSc (Nursing) student, who was allegedly killed after refusing to marry him due to family disputes.

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Key Points A 22-year-old man was arrested in Telangana for the murder of an 18-year-old BSc (Nursing) student.

The victim was found dead on September 22, with post-mortem confirming strangulation by wire.

The accused and victim were in a four-year relationship and planned to marry.

The murder allegedly occurred after the victim refused to marry the accused due to family disputes.

Police initially registered a suspicious death case, later altering it to murder after forensic findings.

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering a BSc (Nursing) student in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, police said on Thursday.

The 18-year-old victim was found dead at her house in Vangannapalem village on September 22.

Investigation Reveals Motive Behind Tragic Incident

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, a case under section 194 of BNSS (suspicious death) was initially registered.

The post-mortem examination revealed that the victim had been murdered by a wire tightened around her neck, following which the section of the case was altered to 103 (1) (murder).

During the course of investigation, it was found out that the deceased woman and the 22-year-old man were in a relationship for the past four years and intended to get married.

However, after she refused to marry the youth due to disputes between their families, she was allegedly murdered by him, police said.

After killing the woman, the accused, who went absconding, was arrested, a police release said.