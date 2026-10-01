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Family Dispute Led To BSc Student's Murder In Telangana

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
October 01, 2026 22:36 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Telangana have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old BSc (Nursing) student, who was allegedly killed after refusing to marry him due to family disputes.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering a BSc (Nursing) student in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, police said on Thursday.

The 18-year-old victim was found dead at her house in Vangannapalem village on September 22.

 

Investigation Reveals Motive Behind Tragic Incident

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, a case under section 194 of BNSS (suspicious death) was initially registered.

The post-mortem examination revealed that the victim had been murdered by a wire tightened around her neck, following which the section of the case was altered to 103 (1) (murder).

During the course of investigation, it was found out that the deceased woman and the 22-year-old man were in a relationship for the past four years and intended to get married.

However, after she refused to marry the youth due to disputes between their families, she was allegedly murdered by him, police said.

After killing the woman, the accused, who went absconding, was arrested, a police release said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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telangana murder casebsc nursing student murderbhadradri kothagudem crimerelationship dispute murder

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