Family Dispute Led To BSc Student's Murder In Telangana

Police in Telangana have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old BSc (Nursing) student, who was allegedly killed after refusing to marry him due to family disputes.
A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering a BSc (Nursing) student in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, police said on Thursday.
The 18-year-old victim was found dead at her house in Vangannapalem village on September 22.
Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, a case under section 194 of BNSS (suspicious death) was initially registered.
The post-mortem examination revealed that the victim had been murdered by a wire tightened around her neck, following which the section of the case was altered to 103 (1) (murder).
During the course of investigation, it was found out that the deceased woman and the 22-year-old man were in a relationship for the past four years and intended to get married.
However, after she refused to marry the youth due to disputes between their families, she was allegedly murdered by him, police said.
After killing the woman, the accused, who went absconding, was arrested, a police release said.
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