Gurugram Man Arrested For Murdering Brother Over Alcohol Dispute

Gurugram police have arrested a 23-year-old man for the brutal murder of his elder brother, stemming from a heated argument over the deceased's persistent drinking habit, highlighting the tragic consequences of family disputes.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points A 23-year-old man, Aman, was arrested in Gurugram for the murder of his elder brother, Ashish.

The murder stemmed from an argument over Ashish's heavy drinking habit.

Aman confessed to striking Ashish with a brick and a spade during the altercation.

The incident occurred on May 31, and the accused is currently in police custody for further interrogation.

A 23-year-old man was arrested for murdering his elder brother with a brick and a spade following an argument over the latter's drinking habit, Gurugram police said on Thursday.

Brother Arrested In Gurugram Murder Case

The accused, identified as Aman, was produced before a local court earlier in the day, following which he was sent to police custody for interrogation for one day, officials said.

The incident came to light on May 31, when the Rajendra Park police station received a call about a young man, identified as 26-year-old Ashish, found dead in his house in Daulatabad village.

Police reached the spot, took possession of the body and sent it for a post-mortem. The forensic team and crime branch team were later called in to investigate the case.

Ashish's family told the police that he had gone to his old house, where he was found dead with serious injuries.

After filing a murder case, the police began an inquiry, following which they arrested Aman from Gurugram's Sector 106, officials said.

"During interrogation, the accused (Aman) revealed that the deceased Ashish was a heavy drinker. On the day of the incident, another man had come to the deceased's house to drink alcohol. When Aman asked the man to leave, an argument broke out between the brothers. During the fight, Aman struck Ashish on the head with a brick and a spade, resulting in his death," the spokesperson of Gurugram police said. "We are questioning the accused after taking him on police remand," the spokesperson added.