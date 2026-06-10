Police Arrest Man For Woman's Charred Body Murder

Navi Mumbai police have cracked a two-month-old murder case, arresting a brick supplier who allegedly killed a woman and burnt her body to avoid marriage, highlighting the meticulous investigation involving jewellery identification and call data records.

Key Points Navi Mumbai police have solved a two-month-old murder case of a woman whose charred body was found in Panvel.

The accused, Karan Namdev Patil, a brick supplier, was arrested for allegedly killing Anitadevi Bhagwan Rajbhar.

Patil confessed to the crime, stating he killed Rajbhar to escape marriage pressure.

He bludgeoned her with an iron rod, then burnt her body to destroy evidence.

Police used jewellery descriptions, CCTV footage, call data records, and a missing person report to identify the victim and apprehend the suspect.

Police have solved the murder case of a woman, whose charred body was found in Navi Mumbai two months ago, arresting a brick supplier who allegedly killed her to escape marriage pressure, officials said.

Unravelling The Mystery: Identifying The Victim

The highly decomposed and burnt body of the woman, then unidentified, was found on April 11 near Chinchvali-Wakdi village boundaries at Panvel in Navi Mumbai, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rashmi Nandedkar told reporters on Tuesday.

There was no immediate clue or identity document available. The police circulated descriptions of jewellery found on the charred body across the country through the CID and reviewed extensive CCTV footage, alongside tracking standard technical intelligence, she said.

The breakthrough came when a constable cross-verified a missing person report filed at the Shil Daighar police station in Thane district. "The rings, nose-pin, earrings, and physical stature of a 30-year-old missing woman, identified as Anitadevi Bhagwan Rajbhar, closely matched the deceased," Nandedkar said.

Motive And Arrest: The Killer's Confession

"Call data records showed she was in constant contact with Karan Namdev Patil, a brick supplier from Phadkepada in Shilphata. When he ignored our initial summons, suspicion deepened. He confessed to the crime after being detained," the official said.

Rajbhar was pressuring Patil to marry her. To free himself from the situation, Patil allegedly lured her into his car on April 6, drove to an isolated spot, and bludgeoned her with an iron rod. He then transported the body to the Chinchvali area in Panvel taluka of Navi Mumbai, took out petrol from his own car, and set her ablaze to destroy evidence, the police said.

The accused was arrested on June 8 and remanded to police custody till June 12. He has been booked on charges of murder and destruction of evidence, the police added.