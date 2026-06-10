HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Police Arrest Man For Woman's Charred Body Murder

Police Arrest Man For Woman's Charred Body Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 10, 2026 10:55 IST

x

Navi Mumbai police have cracked a two-month-old murder case, arresting a brick supplier who allegedly killed a woman and burnt her body to avoid marriage, highlighting the meticulous investigation involving jewellery identification and call data records.

Key Points

  • Navi Mumbai police have solved a two-month-old murder case of a woman whose charred body was found in Panvel.
  • The accused, Karan Namdev Patil, a brick supplier, was arrested for allegedly killing Anitadevi Bhagwan Rajbhar.
  • Patil confessed to the crime, stating he killed Rajbhar to escape marriage pressure.
  • He bludgeoned her with an iron rod, then burnt her body to destroy evidence.
  • Police used jewellery descriptions, CCTV footage, call data records, and a missing person report to identify the victim and apprehend the suspect.

Police have solved the murder case of a woman, whose charred body was found in Navi Mumbai two months ago, arresting a brick supplier who allegedly killed her to escape marriage pressure, officials said.

Unravelling The Mystery: Identifying The Victim

The highly decomposed and burnt body of the woman, then unidentified, was found on April 11 near Chinchvali-Wakdi village boundaries at Panvel in Navi Mumbai, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rashmi Nandedkar told reporters on Tuesday.

 

There was no immediate clue or identity document available. The police circulated descriptions of jewellery found on the charred body across the country through the CID and reviewed extensive CCTV footage, alongside tracking standard technical intelligence, she said.

The breakthrough came when a constable cross-verified a missing person report filed at the Shil Daighar police station in Thane district. "The rings, nose-pin, earrings, and physical stature of a 30-year-old missing woman, identified as Anitadevi Bhagwan Rajbhar, closely matched the deceased," Nandedkar said.

Motive And Arrest: The Killer's Confession

"Call data records showed she was in constant contact with Karan Namdev Patil, a brick supplier from Phadkepada in Shilphata. When he ignored our initial summons, suspicion deepened. He confessed to the crime after being detained," the official said.

Rajbhar was pressuring Patil to marry her. To free himself from the situation, Patil allegedly lured her into his car on April 6, drove to an isolated spot, and bludgeoned her with an iron rod. He then transported the body to the Chinchvali area in Panvel taluka of Navi Mumbai, took out petrol from his own car, and set her ablaze to destroy evidence, the police said.

The accused was arrested on June 8 and remanded to police custody till June 12. He has been booked on charges of murder and destruction of evidence, the police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Migrant Labourer Held For Killing Wife In Palghar
Migrant Labourer Held For Killing Wife In Palghar
Maharashtra Man Kills Wife at Workplace After Remarriage Request Denied
Maharashtra Man Kills Wife at Workplace After Remarriage Request Denied
Palghar Man and Friend Arrested for Premeditated Murder of Wife
Palghar Man and Friend Arrested for Premeditated Murder of Wife
Man Arrested For Killing Woman Who Pressured Him To Marry Her
Man Arrested For Killing Woman Who Pressured Him To Marry Her
Man Arrested For Murdering Woman Who Rejected Him In Thane
Man Arrested For Murdering Woman Who Rejected Him In Thane

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

webstory image 2

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

webstory image 3

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

VIDEOS

Bollywood Congratulates PM Modi on Historic PM Record7:25

Bollywood Congratulates PM Modi on Historic PM Record

Massive Forest Fires Erupt in Rajouri as Heatwave Fuels Devastation3:37

Massive Forest Fires Erupt in Rajouri as Heatwave Fuels...

'Asim Munir Giving Orders Like Jallianwala Bagh': Former J-K DGP on PoJK Massacre4:17

'Asim Munir Giving Orders Like Jallianwala Bagh': Former...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO