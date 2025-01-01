HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Man held for killing his mother, 4 sisters at UP hotel

Man held for killing his mother, 4 sisters at UP hotel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 01, 2025 10:37 IST

Five members of a family were found murdered inside a hotel in Lucknow early on Wednesday, police said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Niek Verlaan/Pixabay.com

The accused has been arrested, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Lucknow, Raveena Tyagi, said the incident took place at Hotel Sharanjit in Naka area of Lucknow.

"The accused, identified as Arshad (24), allegedly killed five members of his own family. Following the gruesome act, the local police promptly apprehended the accused from the crime scene," Tyagi said.

 

The deceased have been identified as Alia (9), Alshia (19), Aksa (16) and Rahmeen (18) -- all sisters of Arshad.

The fifth is Asma, the mother of the accused, according to police.

The DCP said Arshad, 24, is a native of Agra, adding the preliminary inquiry has revealed that he took the step because of domestic disputes.

The forensic teams have been deployed at the crime spot to collect evidence while a detailed probe has been launched into the matter, she said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
