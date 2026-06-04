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Delhi Police Arrest Man For Stabbing Friend Over Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 04, 2026 21:34 IST

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Delhi Police have apprehended a 26-year-old man in Gautampuri for the brutal stabbing murder of his friend, shedding light on a fatal dispute that led to the tragic incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested Mohit (26) for allegedly stabbing his friend Lalit (26) to death in Gautampuri.
  • The victim, Lalit, was found with stab injuries on June 2, prompting a police investigation.
  • Mohit confessed to the crime, stating that disputes between him, Lalit, and Lalit's brother led to the murder.
  • The knife used in the fatal stabbing has been recovered by authorities.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing one of his friends to death in northeast Delhi's Gautampuri area, with police seizing the knife used in the crime, officials said on Thursday.

Victim Identified And Police Response

Lalit (26), a resident of Brahmpuri, was found dead with stab injuries in Gautampuri on June 2, they said.

 

The officials said information regarding a body lying in the area was received at the New Usmanpur police station at around 5 am, following which a team rushed to the spot.

A forensic team inspected the crime scene and collected evidence, while the body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem, police said.

A case under section 103(1) (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered and a probe launched.

Accused Apprehended And Confession

During the probe, a joint team of the New Usmanpur police station and the district's special staff analysed evidence and conducted raids at several locations before apprehending the accused, identified as Mohit (26).

During interrogation, Mohit allegedly confessed to the crime and told investigators that he and Lalit were friends but had recently developed disputes involving the victim and his brother, police said.

The weapon used in the offence, a knife, was found at the instance of the accused, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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