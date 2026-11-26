Police in northwest Delhi have arrested a 40-year-old carpenter under the POCSO Act for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 10-year-old girl in a park, highlighting community vigilance.

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Key Points A 40-year-old man was arrested in northwest Delhi's Sangam Park area on Thursday for alleged attempted sexual assault.

The incident took place on Tuesday at Ismail Khan Wala Bagh Park, involving a 10-year-old girl.

Locals apprehended the accused, a carpenter, after hearing the girl's cries for help.

The man was booked under the POCSO Act and Section 65 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to sexually assault a girl in a park in northwest Delhi's Sangam Park area, police said on Thursday.

Details Of The Incident

The incident took place on Tuesday at Ismail Khan Wala Bagh Park under Bharat Nagar Police Station.

The accused, who works as a carpenter, was caught by locals after they heard the girl's cries.

The 10-year-old was headed to her maternal uncle's house alone and had stopped at a park for some time when she was assaulted, the police said.

A security guard raised an alarm, and several locals rushed to the scene and caught the man, who was purportedly drunk at the time, an officer said.

The girl was taken to a police facility and then to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where she underwent a medical examination.

The man was booked under the POCSO Act and Section 65 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the officer said.