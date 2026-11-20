A man has been arrested in Bengaluru for the alleged murder of his 18-year-old stepson and assault of his wife, stemming from a domestic dispute over suspected infidelity.

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Key Points A man named Sudeep was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly murdering his 18-year-old stepson and assaulting his wife.

The incident took place on November 16 at their residence in Padmanabhanagar following a domestic quarrel.

Preliminary investigation suggests Sudeep suspected his wife, Seema, of having an illicit relationship.

The crime came to light on the night of November 19 when the flat owner, alerted by neighbours, found the house locked and later discovered the victims.

Police registered a case under sections 103(1) (murder) and 109(1) (murder attempt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife and killing her 18-year-old son with a knife and a hammer at their residence here following a domestic quarrel, police said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Sudeep (44), who earlier worked in the private banking sector, they said.

The incident occurred at an apartment in Padmanabhanagar, within the limits of Banashankari Police Station on November 16, police said.

Details Of The Domestic Dispute

Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that Sudeep was Seema's second husband and Sonam was her son from her first marriage. Apparently, the accused suspected Seema (43) of having an illicit relationship that led to a quarrel between them. Seema worked in an insurance company.

According to police, on November 16, between 9 pm and 11 pm, Sudeep allegedly attacked Seema and Soham and fled from the spot.

Discovery Of The Crime

The matter came to light following a complaint by B Mallayya, who had rented his flat at Padmanabhanagar to Seema since October 3, 2024. She was residing there with her husband and son.

In his complaint, he stated that over the past six months, he had received complaints from neighbours about frequent quarrels and arguments between the family members at the house. In this regard, he had advised them several times to live peacefully and had also asked them to vacate the house.

On November 16, around 9 pm, the flat owner received calls from neighbours. However, he was at work at the time. About an hour later, he contacted the security guard, who informed him that there was no disturbance at the flat at that time, the senior police officer said.

On the night of November 19, when the complainant went to the flat, there was no response from inside the house. He immediately went to Banashankari Police Station with his friends and informed the police about the matter.

Later, the complainant, the police and Seema's friends went to the flat and found that the house was locked. A locksmith was called, and the doors were opened around 11 pm. On entering the house, bloodstains were found on the floor and walls. Subsequently, they heard Seema screaming from inside one of the locked rooms, which was also opened with the locksmith's help, the officer said.

Victim's Account And Arrest

When police questioned Seema, she stated that on November 16, between 9 pm and 11 pm, Sudeep had picked a quarrel with her and Soham. Later, he attacked them, following which Soham died, and he tried to kill her. Seema said she sustained injuries; however, she managed to lock herself in the room.

Upon checking the bathroom, police found Soham's body.

Based on Seema's complaint, police registered a case against the accused under sections 103(1) (murder) and 109(1) (murder attempt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and he was subsequently arrested, they added.