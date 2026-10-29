Gujarat ACB Nabs Man For Bribe, Uncovers Rs 49 Lakh Cash Haul

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau made a significant arrest on Thursday, nabbing a man for allegedly accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe on behalf of a sub-inspector, leading to the discovery of a staggering Rs 49 lakh cash haul in his car.

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Key Points Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) nabbed a man on Thursday for accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe.

The bribe was allegedly taken on behalf of Sub Inspector VN Rathod of SOG, Anand.

The payment was for unfreezing a bank account and preventing arrest in a criminal case.

A search of the accused's car revealed an additional Rs 49 lakh in cash.

An investigation is underway to determine the source and ownership of the seized Rs 49 lakh.

A man was nabbed by Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday for accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh allegedly on behalf of a sub-inspector, with a search of the former's car yielding Rs 49 lakh cash, an official said.

Bribe Allegations And Cash Discovery

Sub Inspector VN Rathod of SOG, Anand, and his associate Dilip alias Dipu Patel (a private individual) allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a man for unfreezing a frozen bank account and ensuring he is not arrested in a criminal case, the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau said in a statement.

"Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the ACB, following which a trap was laid on Thursday. Patel was caught allegedly accepting the bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh inside his car parked outside the SOG office. PSI Rathod was not present at the spot," it added.

During a search of Patel's car, the ACB recovered cash amounting to Rs 49 lakh, and a thorough probe into its source and ownership is underway, the statement said.