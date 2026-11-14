Husband Held For Allegedly Torturing Wife Over Dowry

A Kerala man has been arrested at Thiruvananthapuram airport for allegedly physically assaulting his wife over dowry demands, with the abuse reportedly continuing even after they moved to Saudi Arabia.

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Key Points A 28-year-old man, Nandu Dinesh, was arrested in Kollam on Saturday for allegedly assaulting his wife over dowry demands.

The alleged assaults occurred both in India and after the couple moved to Saudi Arabia.

His wife, Anju, returned to Kerala on September 30 with over 30 bruises and injury marks.

Police registered a case last month based on the wife's complaint and had issued a lookout circular against the accused.

Police on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old man here for allegedly physically assaulting his wife over dowry demands while they were in Saudi Arabia, officials said.

Details Of The Allegations

The arrested person was identified as Nandu Dinesh of Chavara, who was detained on arrival at Thiruvananthapuram airport from Saudi Arabia, police said.

A case was registered against him by Chavara police last month following a complaint filed by his wife, Anju (24), a native of Neendakara here.

A lookout circular was also issued against him, they said.

Police said the couple got married on July 27, after which Nandu allegedly began harassing his wife, claiming the dowry was insufficient.

The couple later moved to Saudi Arabia, where he allegedly continued to assault her.

Unable to bear the alleged torture, Anju returned to her native place on September 30 and was admitted to a hospital, police said.

She had more than 30 bruises and injury marks on her body, allegedly caused by assaults with a wire and hard objects, they said.

Nandu's arrest has been recorded, and he will be produced before a court as part of the remand procedure, police said.