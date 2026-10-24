Kollam Police Uncover Rs 2.5 Crore Fake Currency Unit After Kidnapping Probe

Kollam police have dismantled a sophisticated counterfeit currency operation, seizing fake notes worth Rs 2.5 crore and printing equipment, following an investigation into a man's disappearance and suspected hawala dealings.

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Key Points Kollam police busted an alleged counterfeit currency printing unit, seizing equipment and fake notes worth around Rs 2.5 crore on Saturday.

The investigation began after Sibion's wife reported him missing on October 16, leading to a kidnapping probe.

Further questioning into Sibion's financial dealings revealed suspected hawala transactions, prompting a raid on his house on Friday night.

Police seized a digital printer, paper for Rs 500 notes, a currency-counting machine, and 43 sovereigns of gold ornaments.

An individual named Ravi is suspected of supplying materials for the fake notes, and a detailed investigation is underway to trace him and other involved parties.

A probe into a man's disappearance led police to an alleged counterfeit currency printing unit at his house in Kollam, where they seized printing equipment and other materials linked to fake notes worth around Rs 2.5 crore, officials said on Saturday.

The police, along with the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) team of Kollam City, searched the house of Sibion, a native of Kallelivayal in Vadi, and took him into custody.

Kidnapping Probe Uncovers Illegal Activities

According to police, the investigation began after Sibion's wife, Tincy, lodged a complaint at Pallithottam police station here on October 16, reporting that her husband was missing.

During the probe, police learnt that Sibion had allegedly been abducted from Asramam here and that his gold ornaments had been taken away, officials said.

Investigators found that a person named Adarsh had allegedly called him to a location.

Police registered a kidnapping case following the complaint. Sibion later returned on his own and informed the police about the incident, officials said.

Major Seizure Of Counterfeit Materials

Further questioning and an investigation into his financial dealings revealed suspected hawala transactions and other unauthorised activities, prompting police to raid his house on Friday night.

During the search, police seized a digital printer, bundles of paper cut to the size required for printing Rs 500 notes, a currency-counting machine and other materials allegedly used in the counterfeit currency operation. The seized materials were suspected to be linked to the production of fake notes with a face value of around Rs 2.5 crore, police said.

Police also recovered 43 sovereigns of gold ornaments from the premises.

Ongoing Investigation And Suspects

Preliminary questioning indicated that Ravi, a native of Attingal, had supplied Sibion with the materials allegedly used to prepare counterfeit notes in exchange for Rs 30 lakh, an officer said.

Police suspect that more people were involved in the operation and are attempting to trace Ravi.

A detailed investigation is underway, police added.