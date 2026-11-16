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Thane Man Hacked To Death In Rent Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 16, 2026 16:58 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A tragic rent dispute in Thane's Kalwa area has led to the brutal murder of a 43-year-old man, with police actively searching for the two absconding suspects.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 43-year-old man was murdered in Kalwa, Thane district, on November 15.
  • The victim, Babasaheb Raghunath Janrao, was allegedly killed by Dinesh Ghadge and Prem Rajput.
  • The motive for the murder was an old argument concerning rent from a rickshaw.
  • The suspects, Ghadge and Rajput, are currently absconding, and police are investigating.

A 43-year-old man was murdered in Kalwa in Thane district allegedly by two persons over a rent dispute, a police official said on Monday.

Babasaheb Raghunath Janrao was beaten and then hacked to death on November 15 in Atkoneshwarnagar allegedly by Dinesh Ghadge and his associate Prem Rajput due to an old argument over rent from a rickshaw, the Kalwa police station official said.

 

"Ghadge and Rajput are absconding, and efforts are on to nab them. A murder case was registered, and further probe is underway," he added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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thane murderrent disputekalwa crimebabasaheb raghunath janraodinesh ghadge

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