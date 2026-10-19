Business Rivalry Turns Deadly: Man Hacked To Death In Thane

Discover the shocking details of a brutal murder in Thane, Maharashtra, where a 30-year-old man was hacked to death over an alleged business rivalry, leading to multiple detentions by police.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A 30-year-old man was hacked to death and his associate injured in Thane district in the wee hours of Monday.

The attack, involving choppers, swords, and axes, occurred near a Shiv Sena office in Badlapur West.

The victim's family attributes the gruesome attack to a long-standing business dispute over building material supply contracts.

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, and Maharashtra Police Act, detaining several suspects.

A 30-year-old man was hacked to death, and his associate was injured with sharp weapons over a business rivalry in Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

Details Of The Brutal Attack

The victim, Ganesh Ramkumar Yadav, was sitting near an office of the Shiv Sena in Badlapur West around 12.50 am when an armed group attacked him and his associate with choppers, swords, and axes, an official said.

According to the victim's family, the gruesome attack was a fallout of a long-standing business dispute about building material supply contracts in the area.

The accused, Avinish Singh, Sandeep Singh, Yash Gaware alias Batlya, Prathamesh Belhe, Kalpesh Belhe, Rinki Kumar, Abhishek Gawande, Sushant, and two to three unidentified persons attacked Yadav and his associate Abu Hallal Sheikh.

Yadav and Sheikh sustained grievous injuries, but the former was declared dead at a hospital, the official said.

The Badlapur West police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act, and have detained a few of the suspects, he added.