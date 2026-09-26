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Tensions Escalate: Man Hacked To Death Amidst Political Factionalism In Paschim Medinipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 26, 2026 18:26 IST 3 Minutes Read
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A man was brutally hacked to death in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, with local residents alleging the fatal clash stemmed from escalating political factionalism within the BJP.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man, Samsher Khan, was fatally hacked during a clash in Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal.
  • Locals suggest the violence was due to political factionalism within the BJP, following a recent leadership change.
  • BJP officials deny Khan was a party worker, while some party members demand immediate arrests.
  • The incident involved sharp-edged weapons, sticks, and iron rods, leading to Khan's death by a 'tangi'.
  • Police have deployed additional personnel and are investigating the circumstances of the clash.

A man was hacked to death during a clash between two groups in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place at Hatihalka in Midnapore Sadar area on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Samsher Khan.

Allegations Of Political Factionalism

Locals said Khan was associated with the BJP, a claim denied by the party's newly appointed organisational district president Soumen Tiwari. Some of the residents alleged that Tiwari's elevation led to tension between two factions of the party, who allegedly attacked each other with sharp-edged weapons, sticks and iron rods. Khan was allegedly struck with a 'tangi', a sharp-edged weapon, resulting in his death, they said.

 

Tiwari said he had learnt about the incident but denied that Khan was a BJP worker. "I have heard that an incident has taken place. As far as I know, the deceased is not a BJP worker," Tiwari said. He alleged that some people were attempting to take control of the area following the recent change in the political situation in the state and expressed confidence that police would take appropriate action.

Some BJP workers demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible and said they would not take the body home until the accused were arrested. Several BJP workers gathered at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital, where additional police personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incident. BJP district vice-president Ajay Jana said the circumstances leading to the clash would become clear during the investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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paschim medinipur hackingwest bengal political violencesamsher khan murderbjp factionalismmidnapore crime news

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