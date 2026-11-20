Discover how a Mumbai sessions court granted pre-arrest bail to a man in the first FIR under Maharashtra's new anti-conversion act, highlighting the significance of consensual marriage under the Special Marriage Act.

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Key Points A Mumbai sessions court on Friday granted pre-arrest bail to a 26-year-old man in the first FIR under Maharashtra's new anti-conversion act.

The court noted the man and the 22-year-old woman were consenting adults married under the Special Marriage Act.

The woman supported her husband, stating she voluntarily married him and denied coercion or conversion.

The court found no evidence of the woman converting to Islam or any nikah ceremony being performed.

Custodial interrogation was deemed unnecessary by the court while granting anticipatory bail.

A Mumbai sessions court on Friday granted pre-arrest bail to a 26-year-old man against whom the first FIR under Maharashtra's new anti-conversion act was registered for marrying a 22-year-old Hindu woman allegedly through coercion.

Court's Rationale For Bail

The man and woman were consenting adults whose marriage was registered under the Special Marriage Act, Additional Sessions Judge P A Sane said in the order.

The court also took note of the man's contention that there is no evidence to show the woman had converted to Islam or that any nikah ceremony was performed.

The 22-year-old woman had filed an application supporting her husband, claiming she was an adult who had voluntarily decided to marry him.

The court, in its order, noted that the couple had given notice of their marriage well in advance, and a copy of their marriage certificate was also handed over to the woman's mother, who had lodged the FIR.

Details Of The Case

The man was booked under the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act after the woman's mother lodged a complaint alleging he had forcibly converted her daughter to Islam and had coerced her into the marriage.

"Here, in view of this marriage certificate, apparently, it is seen that their marriage is solemnized under the Special Marriage Act," the court said.

The court further said there is no evidence of a nikah ceremony between the two and noted that both the man and woman were legal adults.

In his plea, the man said an FIR was registered against him even though his wife had visited the concerned police station and informed about the marriage.

The court, while granting him anticipatory bail, said custodial interrogation was not required.