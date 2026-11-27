A Karnataka man has been handed a life sentence by a Thalassery court for the brutal 2017 murder of his second wife in Kerala and the subsequent abandonment of her two young children on a train, highlighting a tragic case of domestic violence and child cruelty.

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Key Points Manjunath P R, from Tumakuru, Karnataka, received a life sentence on Friday for the 2017 murder of his second wife, Shobha, in Iritty, Kerala.

The court also found him guilty of abandoning Shobha's two young children on a Mumbai-bound train in Bengaluru on January 17, 2017.

He was convicted under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (cruelty to children).

The court imposed a total fine of Rs 3 lakh, with Rs 1.25 lakh each to be paid to the deceased's minor children as compensation.

Investigation revealed Manjunath strangled Shobha on January 14, 2017, after she opposed his plans and threatened to expose their alleged involvement in her first husband's murder.

A court on Friday sentenced a Karnataka native to life imprisonment for murdering his second wife in 2017 at Iritty here and abandoning her two young children on a train.

Court Delivers Verdict

Thalassery Additional District Judge Denny C J sentenced Manjunath P R, a native of Tumakuru in Karnataka, to life imprisonment and imposed a total fine of Rs 3 lakh.

The court found him guilty under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 (cruelty to children) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

It awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 lakh under Section 302 of the IPC, five years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 under Section 201 of the IPC, and three years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

All the substantive sentences will run concurrently.

The court ordered that, upon realisation of the total fine, Rs 1.25 lakh each be paid to the two minor children of the deceased as compensation.

It recommended that the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Kannur, provide compensation to the children under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

The court appreciated the investigation team and Circle Inspector Anshad S and recommended that the officer be given a government award.

Details Of The Crime

The case relates to the murder of Shobha, a nomadic woman from Tumakuru, whose decomposed body was found in a well near the old Iritty bridge on January 21, 2017.

A case was initially registered as an unnatural death. However, subsequent investigation established that she had been strangled and her body dumped in the well.

According to the prosecution, Manjunath and Shobha had been living together with her two children while travelling through parts of Wayanad and Kannur and earning their livelihood through begging.

Manjunath decided to kill her after she opposed his plan to return to his native place in Karnataka and threatened to reveal their alleged involvement in the murder of her first husband, Raju.

Investigators found that Manjunath had strangled Shobha on January 14, 2017, and dumped her body in a well. Following the murder, he took her two children, then aged five and four, to Bengaluru.

On January 17, he allegedly abandoned them on a Mumbai-bound train at the city's Majestic railway station before fleeing.

Unravelling The Investigation

The children were later traced in Mumbai following an investigation led by then probationary Sub-Inspector Anshad S, who is now a Circle Inspector with Thrissur East police.

The investigation also brought to light the alleged murder of Shobha's first husband, Raju, in Karnataka on December 21, 2015.

According to the investigation, Shobha and Manjunath had allegedly strangled Raju in a forest area at Unchinaluhalla in Tumakuru district and set his body on fire. The case is being investigated separately by the Karnataka police.

Case Inspires Film

The murder case later inspired the Malayalam film 'Uyir', starring Roshan Mathew, which was released in June this year.