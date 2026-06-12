Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Wife's Murder In Kushinagar

A Kushinagar court has delivered a life sentence to Sanjay Prasad for the brutal murder of his wife, Pramila Devi, with a spade, underscoring the severe consequences for domestic violence.

Key Points Sanjay Prasad received a life sentence for the murder of his wife, Pramila Devi, in Kushinagar.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

The crime occurred on October 2, 2023, when Prasad fatally struck his wife with a spade.

The court's judgment highlighted the adverse impact of the crime on the couple's children.

A court here on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife with a spade in 2023, a prosecution official said. Additional Sessions Judge/FTC-I Satyapal Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Sanjay Prasad.

Justice Served In Wife Murder Case

Additional District Government Counsel (Criminal) Krishna Kumar Pandey said the case was related to October 2, 2023, when Godhani Devi, a resident of Bankata village under Kasya police station limits, lodged a complaint alleging that her son Sanjay Prasad had killed his wife, Pramila Devi, by striking her on the head with a spade. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. After completing the probe, a chargesheet was filed against the accused in court.

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence and witness testimonies. After examining the material on record, the court found Sanjay Prasad guilty. In its judgment, the court observed that the accused had fatally assaulted his wife, resulting in her death and adversely affecting the lives of the couple's children. The court convicted him for murder and awarded rigorous life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000.