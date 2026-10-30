Home  » News » Nanded Man Sentenced To Life For Fratricide Over Land Dispute

Nanded Man Sentenced To Life For Fratricide Over Land Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 30, 2026 22:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

A Nanded man has received a life sentence for murdering his brother over a farm plot dispute in 2023, highlighting the severe consequences of family land conflicts.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday for murdering his brother in Degloor tehsil, Nanded.
  • The murder took place on August 28 that year amid a dispute over a farm plot in Hanuman Hiwarga village.
  • Venkat Baswant Nakkawar bludgeoned his brother Sanjay Baswant Nakkawar to death with a stone.
  • District Judge-1 and Additional Sessions Judge RV Hudar sentenced Venkat to life imprisonment and fined him Rs 5,000.
  • The prosecution examined nine witnesses during the trial.

A man was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday for murdering his brother in Degloor tehsil in Nanded in 2023.

The murder took place on August 28 that year amid a dispute over a farm plot in Hanuman Hiwarga village.

 

Venkat Baswant Nakkawar (32) bludgeoned his brother Sanjay Baswant Nakkawar to death with a stone. Venkat was arrested later by Degloor police.

District Judge-1 and Additional Sessions Judge RV Hudar sentenced Venkat to life imprisonment for murder and other offences and also fined him Rs 5,000.

During the trial, the prosecution examined nine witnesses.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

nanded murderlife imprisonmentfratricidefarm disputedegloor tehsil

More From Rediff

Why Parakala Prabhakar Joined The Protest Against SIR

Why Parakala Prabhakar Joined The Protest Against SIR
Why This Doctor Is Fighting For Affordable Medicines

Why This Doctor Is Fighting For Affordable Medicines
AP Singh: 'The Man Who Saved Our Country'

AP Singh: 'The Man Who Saved Our Country'

Related Stories

Five Family Members Receive Life Sentences in Azamgarh Murder Case

Five Family Members Receive Life Sentences in Azamgarh Murder Case

Web Stories

World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs

World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs
6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily

6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily
6 Benefits Of A Cold Shower

6 Benefits Of A Cold Shower