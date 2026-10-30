Nanded Man Sentenced To Life For Fratricide Over Land Dispute

A Nanded man has received a life sentence for murdering his brother over a farm plot dispute in 2023, highlighting the severe consequences of family land conflicts.

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Key Points A man was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday for murdering his brother in Degloor tehsil, Nanded.

The murder took place on August 28 that year amid a dispute over a farm plot in Hanuman Hiwarga village.

Venkat Baswant Nakkawar bludgeoned his brother Sanjay Baswant Nakkawar to death with a stone.

District Judge-1 and Additional Sessions Judge RV Hudar sentenced Venkat to life imprisonment and fined him Rs 5,000.

The prosecution examined nine witnesses during the trial.

A man was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday for murdering his brother in Degloor tehsil in Nanded in 2023.

The murder took place on August 28 that year amid a dispute over a farm plot in Hanuman Hiwarga village.

Venkat Baswant Nakkawar (32) bludgeoned his brother Sanjay Baswant Nakkawar to death with a stone. Venkat was arrested later by Degloor police.

District Judge-1 and Additional Sessions Judge RV Hudar sentenced Venkat to life imprisonment for murder and other offences and also fined him Rs 5,000.

During the trial, the prosecution examined nine witnesses.