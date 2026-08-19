Man gets 6-month jail term for derogatory, casteist slurs against Ambedkar

A Mumbai special court has delivered a significant verdict, sentencing a man to six months rigorous imprisonment for making derogatory remarks against Dr BR Ambedkar and hurling casteist slurs, underscoring the legal consequences of such actions under the SC/ST Act.

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Key Points A Mumbai court sentenced a man to six months rigorous imprisonment for casteist slurs.

The accused made derogatory remarks against Dr BR Ambedkar during an argument with an advocate.

The incident occurred in October 2016, involving a demand to withdraw a police complaint.

The court found the accused guilty under specific sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Defence arguments regarding lack of independent witnesses or CCTV footage were rejected by the court.

A special court in Mumbai has sentenced a 32-year-old man to six months of rigorous imprisonment for making derogatory remarks against Dr BR Ambedkar and hurling casteist slurs at an advocate during an argument in October 2016.

The court rejected the defence's contention that there were no independent public witnesses or CCTV footage to establish the crime, noting the incident occurred on a street near residential buildings and a pan shop in public view.

Court Upholds SC/ST Act Provisions

Special Judge Y P Manathkar for cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Tuesday found the accused, Shakil, guilty of offences under sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(v) of the Act.

These provisions pertain to specific criminal acts of atrocities committed by individuals who are not members of SC or ST communities against members of Scheduled Castes (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused.

The court, however, acquitted Shakil of charges under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) due to lack of sufficient evidence.

Details of the Incident and Prosecution

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on the night of October 13, 2016, near RNA Colony, Vashinaka, in suburban Chembur.

The complainant, advocate Vinod Satpute, had parked his four-wheeler when the accused confronted him, hurled caste-based abuses, and demanded that he withdraw an earlier police complaint filed against him.

When Satpute refused, Shakil used highly offensive language against him and made derogatory comments about Dr Ambedkar, the prosecution said.

Following the incident, Satpute lodged an FIR at the RCF police station.

Court Rejects Defence Arguments

The defence argued that the allegations stemmed from personal enmity and that no independent public witnesses or CCTV footage had been produced.

The court rejected the defence's contentions, noting that the testimonies of the complainant and his brother were consistent and corroborated by the spot panchnama.

The incident occurred on a street near residential buildings and a pan shop, clearly establishing that the offence was committed within public view, the court said.

"In short, the factum of using insulting language against the informant based on his caste by the accused as well as making derogatory remarks against Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar by the accused on the above said date and time has been proved by the prosecution by adducing sufficient evidence," the court noted.