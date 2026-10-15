Kairana Court Hands Down 20-Year Sentence In Minor Rape Case

A special POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has delivered a significant verdict, sentencing Kapil Sharma to 20 years in prison for the rape of a minor girl, underscoring the stringent application of the POCSO Act.

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Key Points A special POCSO court in Kairana sentenced Kapil Sharma to 20 years' imprisonment on Wednesday.

Sharma was found guilty of raping a minor girl under IPC Section 376 and POCSO Act provisions.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on the convict.

The incident occurred on February 11, 2021, in Titervada village.

A special POCSO court in Kairana in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has sentenced a man to 20 years' imprisonment for raping a minor girl, a government counsel said on Thursday.

Special Judge Ashok Kumar Bhartendu also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on the convict, Kapil Sharma, after finding him guilty under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Wednesday, District Government Counsel Sanjay Kumar Chauhan told PTI.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on February 11, 2021, in Titervada village, where Sharma allegedly took the minor girl to a nearby house and raped her.

The accused was subsequently arrested in connection with the case, Chauhan said.