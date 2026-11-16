POCSO Court Hands 20-Year Sentence In Minor Rape Case

A special POCSO court in Bareilly has delivered a significant verdict, sentencing a 22-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the abduction and rape of a minor girl in a case from 2021, underscoring India's commitment to child protection laws.

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Key Points A special POCSO court on Monday sentenced a 22-year-old man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor girl in 2021.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 22,000 on the convict, with half of the recovered amount to be paid to the survivor's family as compensation.

The incident occurred on December 16, 2021, when the then 12-year-old girl went missing and was rescued nearly 10 days later.

The accused was convicted under IPC sections 363, 366, 376(3), and Section 4(2) of the POCSO Act.

A special POCSO court on Monday sentenced a 22-year-old man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor girl in 2021.

Court's Verdict And Details Of The Crime

Special Judge Namrata Agrawal also imposed a fine of Rs 22,000 on the convict, government counsel Rajeev Tiwari said.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on December 16, 2021, when the girl, then aged around 12, went missing after stepping out of her home to visit a local shop.

Police rescued her nearly 10 days later.

In her statement, the girl said the accused lured her to his sister-in-law's room where he raped her. Based on the investigation, police filed a chargesheet against the accused.

After examining the evidence, the court acquitted the accused of charges under IPC Section 376(2)(n) and Section 5/6 of the POCSO Act, but convicted him under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abducting woman to compel marriage, etc.), and 376(3) (rape on a woman under 16 years of age), alongside Section 4(2) of the POCSO Act.

Half of the recovered fine amount will be paid to the survivor's family as compensation, the court ordered.