POCSO Court Sentences Man To 20 Years For Raping Minor Girl In UP

A special POCSO court in Jhansi has delivered a significant verdict, sentencing a 47-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a substantial fine for the heinous crime of raping a seven-year-old girl, underscoring India's commitment to protecting its children.

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Key Points A 47-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a special POCSO court in Jhansi.

The conviction is for the rape of a seven-year-old girl in the Mauranipur area.

The accused, Govind Das alias Bablu Kushwaha, also received a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The incident took place on May 18, 2024, when the girl was lured with a toffee.

Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional three years in prison for the convict.

A 47-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh by a special POCSO court here on Tuesday for raping a seven-year-old girl in the Mauranipur area, a prosecution official said.

Details Of The Case And Verdict

Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Singh Kushwaha said the girl's father had lodged a complaint alleging that on May 18, 2024, his class 2 student daughter was playing outside their house at around 5.30 pm when Govind Das alias Bablu Kushwaha lured her inside his house on the pretext of offering her a toffee.

The accused then allegedly raped the girl, the prosecutor said.

The girl was later found by her family members in a dishevelled condition during a search, he said.

Following the trial, Special Judge (POCSO Court) Mohammad Neyaz Ahmad Ansari held Govind Das Kushwaha guilty and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh, he added.

The court also ordered that the convict undergo an additional three years in prison if he fails to pay the fine, Kushwaha said.