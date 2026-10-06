Home  » News » POCSO Court Sentences Man To 20 Years For Raping Minor Girl In UP

POCSO Court Sentences Man To 20 Years For Raping Minor Girl In UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 06, 2026 22:13 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

A special POCSO court in Jhansi has delivered a significant verdict, sentencing a 47-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a substantial fine for the heinous crime of raping a seven-year-old girl, underscoring India's commitment to protecting its children.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 47-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a special POCSO court in Jhansi.
  • The conviction is for the rape of a seven-year-old girl in the Mauranipur area.
  • The accused, Govind Das alias Bablu Kushwaha, also received a fine of Rs 1 lakh.
  • The incident took place on May 18, 2024, when the girl was lured with a toffee.
  • Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional three years in prison for the convict.

A 47-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh by a special POCSO court here on Tuesday for raping a seven-year-old girl in the Mauranipur area, a prosecution official said.

Details Of The Case And Verdict

Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Singh Kushwaha said the girl's father had lodged a complaint alleging that on May 18, 2024, his class 2 student daughter was playing outside their house at around 5.30 pm when Govind Das alias Bablu Kushwaha lured her inside his house on the pretext of offering her a toffee.

 

The accused then allegedly raped the girl, the prosecutor said.

The girl was later found by her family members in a dishevelled condition during a search, he said.

Following the trial, Special Judge (POCSO Court) Mohammad Neyaz Ahmad Ansari held Govind Das Kushwaha guilty and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh, he added.

The court also ordered that the convict undergo an additional three years in prison if he fails to pay the fine, Kushwaha said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

pocso courtchild raperigorous imprisonmentjhansi crimeuttar pradesh justice

More From Rediff

He Took The Election Commission To Court

He Took The Election Commission To Court
When Life Changes After A Partner Dies

When Life Changes After A Partner Dies
Work With The US, With Or Without Trump

Work With The US, With Or Without Trump

Web Stories

AI+ Nova 2 Power 5G: What You Get

AI+ Nova 2 Power 5G: What You Get
Who Fears AI Most? The Global Jobs Picture

Who Fears AI Most? The Global Jobs Picture
Realme 16 Pro Gets Harry Potter Twist

Realme 16 Pro Gets Harry Potter Twist