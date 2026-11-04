Missing Faridabad Man Found Murdered, Throat Slit

Police in Faridabad are investigating the brutal murder of 22-year-old Sachin, who was found with his throat slit on Wednesday morning after being missing for two days, with no clear motive yet established.

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Key Points A 22-year-old man, Sachin, missing for two days, was found murdered in Faridabad on Wednesday morning.

His blood-stained body was discovered in a field with his throat slit by a sharp-edged weapon.

Sachin had left for work on Monday morning and did not return, prompting a search by his family.

Police have registered an FIR at Mujesar police station, and a forensic team has examined the scene.

Family members have ruled out any known enmity, and the motive behind the killing remains unknown.

A 22-year-old man, who had been missing for two days, was found murdered allegedly by slitting his throat with a sharp-edged weapon in Faridabad on Wednesday morning, police said.

Investigation Underway In Faridabad Murder

The blood-stained body of Sachin, a resident of Shyam Nagar in Saroorpur village, was found in a field, following which an FIR was registered at Mujesar police station, they said.

Sachin, who worked at a nearby factory, had left home for work on Monday morning but did not return, police said.

His family initially thought he might have stayed with a friend, as he occasionally did not return home at night. However, they began searching for him when he failed to return the next day, his sister said.

On Wednesday morning, some locals spotted his body lying in a field and informed the family. His throat had been slit with a sharp weapon, she said.

After the discovery, police and a forensic team arrived at the scene. The body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

"Family members have ruled out any known enmity with anyone and are unaware of the motive behind the killing", a senior police officer said.

An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway, he added.