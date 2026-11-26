A Kerala court has delivered a guilty verdict against Manjunath P R for the 2017 murder of his second wife and the subsequent abandonment of her children, a chilling case that later inspired the Malayalam film 'Uyir'.

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Key Points A court on Thursday found Manjunath P R guilty of murdering his second wife in 2017 at Iritty, Kerala.

Manjunath was also convicted for abandoning Shobha's two young children on a Mumbai-bound train in Bengaluru.

The murder case later inspired the Malayalam film 'Uyir', which was released in June this year.

The investigation revealed Manjunath allegedly killed Shobha after she threatened to expose their involvement in the murder of her first husband, Raju, in 2015.

A court on Thursday found a Karnataka man guilty of murdering his second wife in 2017 at Iritty here and abandoning her two young children on a train.

The sentence will be pronounced on Friday.

The murder case later inspired the Malayalam film 'Uyir', starring Roshan Mathew, which was released in June this year.

Conviction And Charges In The Iritty Murder Case

Thalassery Additional District Judge Denny C J found Manjunath P R guilty of offences under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 (cruelty to children) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The accused was remanded to judicial custody and sent to the Central Prison, Kannur.

The case relates to the murder of Shobha, a nomadic woman from Tumakuru in Karnataka, whose decomposed body was found in a well near the old Iritty bridge on January 21, 2017.

A case was initially registered as an unnatural death before the investigation established that she had been strangled and her body dumped in the well.

Unravelling The Crime And Child Abandonment

According to the prosecution, Manjunath and Shobha had been living together with her two children while moving around parts of Wayanad and Kannur, earning their livelihood through begging.

Manjunath decided to kill her after she opposed his return to his native place in Karnataka and threatened to reveal their involvement in the murder of her first husband, Raju.

Investigators found that Manjunath had allegedly strangled Shobha on January 14, 2017, and dumped her body in a well. After the murder, he took Shobha's two children, then aged five and four, to Bengaluru.

On January 17, he allegedly abandoned them in a Mumbai-bound train at the city's Majestic railway station before fleeing.

The children were later traced in Mumbai following an investigation led by the then probationary Sub-Inspector Anshad S, who is now a Circle Inspector with Thrissur East police.

Discovery Of A Previous Murder

The investigation also brought to light the alleged murder of Shobha's first husband, Raju, in Karnataka on December 21, 2015.

According to the investigation, Shobha and Manjunath had allegedly strangled Raju in a forest area at Unchinaluhalla in Tumakuru district and set his body on fire. That case is being dealt with separately by the Karnataka police.