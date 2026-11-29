Thrissur police have launched a detailed investigation into the mysterious death of a 28-year-old man found on a friend's terrace, with relatives alleging foul play despite preliminary suicide indications.

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Key Points A 28-year-old man, Jithin, was discovered dead on the terrace of a female friend's house in Anchamkallu, Thrissur, on Sunday.

An electric wire was found tied around Jithin's neck when police arrived at the scene.

Jithin's relatives have alleged foul play and demanded a thorough investigation.

Preliminary police investigations indicate suicide, suggesting Jithin may have hanged himself with the wire, which then broke.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are conducting a detailed inquiry into the incident's circumstances.

Police have launched an investigation after a 28-year-old man was found dead on the terrace of a female friend's house at Anchamkallu here on Sunday, officials said.

Investigation Into Unnatural Death

The deceased was identified as Jithin, a native of Engandiyur.

Police said he was found dead on the terrace around 12.30 am on Sunday. The house owner had gone up to check after hearing a noise and found him there.

When police reached the spot following information from the house owner, an electric wire was found tied around his neck.

Jithin's relatives have alleged foul play and submitted a complaint to the Thrissur Rural Police Chief seeking a detailed investigation.

However, officials at Vadanappally police station said the preliminary investigation indicated suicide. According to police, Jithin allegedly hanged himself from a hook on the terrace using an electric wire, which later broke, causing his body to fall.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident, including why he was at the house, officials said.

The body was handed over to the relatives after the postmortem examination, police added.