Mob Attacks Accused's Home After Man Found Dead In Sirohi

Tensions escalated in Sirohi's Girwar village after the suspicious death of a 30-year-old man, Jagdish, prompted angry villagers to allegedly attack the home of the accused family, leading to a significant police deployment and ongoing investigation.

Key Points A 30-year-old man, Jagdish, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Girwar village, Sirohi district.

The deceased's family accused a neighbouring family of being responsible for his death.

Over 100 villagers allegedly attacked and damaged the house of the accused family, who had fled the premises.

Police deployed additional forces to control the situation and are investigating the incident.

The cause of death is pending the post-mortem report, and the situation remains under control.

Tension gripped a village in Sirohi district on Saturday after the body of a 30-year-old man was found under suspicious circumstances. Angry villagers allegedly attacked the house of the person accused by the deceased's family, police said.

Police Investigate Suspicious Death And Mob Attack

The body of Jagdish (30), a resident of Girwar village in the Abu Road Sadar police station area, was found lying in an agricultural field on Friday night. Mount Abu Circle Officer Gomaram said police reached the spot after receiving information about the body and initiated an investigation. The deceased's family alleged that members of a family living in a nearby hamlet were responsible for his death.

As news of the incident spread, more than 100 villagers, including women, gathered in the village on Saturday afternoon and allegedly attacked the house of the accused family, damaging property, according to the officer. The occupants of the house managed to flee before the mob reached the premises, he said.

Additional force from several police stations was deployed in the village to maintain law and order. Police officials held talks with the deceased's family and appealed for peace, he added. The circle officer further said the cause of the death will be clear in the post-mortem report. The situation in the area is under control, and the matter is being investigated, he said.