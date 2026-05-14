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Family Demands Probe After Man Found Dead Near Mumbai Railway Track

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 09:36 IST

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The family of a 26-year-old man found dead near a Mumbai railway track is demanding a probe into alleged harassment captured in a video he purportedly recorded before his death.

Key Points

  • Jayesh Parmar, 26, found dead near railway tracks in Borivali, Mumbai.
  • Family demands investigation into a video where Parmar alleges harassment by two women and a man.
  • Police initially registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).
  • Inquiry underway following family's allegations of harassment.

A 26-year-old man has been found dead near a railway track in Mumbai, prompting his family to demand a probe into a video he purportedly recorded on his mobile phone, accusing two women and a man of harassing him, police said.

Investigation Launched into Harassment Claims

The body of Jayesh Parmar was found near the railway tracks in Borivali on May 10, following which police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), officials said on Wednesday.

 

Initial reports suggested alcohol-related circumstances in the incident, according to the police.

However, his family members demanded an investigation into a video purportedly recorded before his death. In the video, Parmar alleged that two women and a man had harassed him and stated that they should be held responsible if he died by suicide.

An inquiry is underway into the case, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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