Man fined after girlfriend covers his car with 3,400 lipstick marks

A Gwalior man was fined Rs 5,500 under the Motor Vehicles Act after his girlfriend's viral social media stunt involved covering his car with 3,400 lipstick marks, leading to police action for vehicle modification.

IMAGE: A car covered with 3,400 lipstick marks. Photograph: X

Key Points A Gwalior man faced a Rs 5,500 fine for his car being covered in 3,400 lipstick marks by his girlfriend.

The unique car decoration, intended as a social media stunt, went viral after being driven on city streets.

Police imposed the fine under the Motor Vehicles Act for vehicle modification.

The car owner, Aditya Sikarwar, was also ordered to clean the car and remove all lipstick marks.

The girlfriend spent over three hours creating the lipstick marks, inspired by a "foreign trend".

A social media stunt to express love proved costly after a Gwalior man's car was covered with 3,400 lipstick marks by his girlfriend, prompting the police to impose a fine of Rs 5,500 on him and order him to remove the marks.

The car had been plying the city streets for two days, and its video went viral on social media.

Police Action On Viral Car Stunt

The police imposed the fine on the owner for modifying the vehicle, an official said.

"Two days ago, a video went viral on social media showing a car with lipstick-like marks on its body moving in the City Centre area," Traffic Police Inspector Abhishek Raghuvanshi told reporters on Monday.

During the investigation, the car was found to be from the Thatipur area. The driver was taken to the police station, and a fine of Rs 5,500 was imposed on him under the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

The police also made the man clean the car and remove all lipstick marks from it. Car owner Aditya Sikarwar told reporters that his girlfriend, following a "foreign trend", decided to decorate the car in this style.

"She spent about three and a half hours working to create 3,400 lipstick marks all over the car and then uploaded a video of it on social media," he said.

"Since I wasn't aware that doing so was illegal, after the police action, I cleaned the entire car body to remove the lipstick marks and paid a fine of Rs 5,500. One should never do anything that violates the law," he added.