Three Arrested For Stripping, Parading Man And Father In Kolkata

Public outrage erupted in Kolkata's Behala area after three people were arrested for allegedly stripping and parading a young man and his father over a relationship dispute, highlighting a shocking act of public humiliation.

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Key Points Three individuals were arrested on Monday in Kolkata's Behala area for allegedly stripping and parading a young man and his father.

The alleged incident, which occurred on Sunday, stemmed from the young man's relationship with a woman.

Among those arrested are the woman's father and maternal uncle, who allegedly assaulted the young man and threatened his father with a firearm.

A viral video of the incident sparked public outrage, leading to attempts by angry residents to vandalise the woman's house.

Police intervened to control the situation, arresting three people while some family members fled.

Three people were arrested for allegedly stripping a young man and his father and parading them through the streets of Kolkata's Behala area over the man's relationship with a woman, triggering public outrage in the locality, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Details Of The Incident Emerge

The alleged incident took place on Sunday in the Basundhara Park area within Sarsuna police station limits, he said, adding that among the three arrested were the woman's father and maternal uncle.

"The woman's family allegedly caught them together and subsequently confined the young man inside a house. The young man was allegedly assaulted by the woman's father and maternal uncle," the officer said.

Preliminary probe revealed that the man's father was then summoned to the spot, he said.

"After that, the woman's family allegedly handed the man's father a firearm and threatened him with a choice: either to kill his son or walk naked through the streets," he said, adding that the duo were subsequently stripped and allegedly paraded in public.

"We found that a friend of the young man was also reportedly assaulted and subjected to similar humiliation," he said.

A video purportedly showing the incident has gone viral on social media. PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

"The video sparked tension in the locality, as angry residents allegedly attempted to vandalise the woman's house. A police team rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control," the officer added.

Some members of the woman's family fled before police arrived, he said.

"The woman's maternal uncle was caught by locals and handed over to the police," the officer said.