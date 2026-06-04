Shahjahanpur Police Arrest Stepfather, Father In Child Murder Case

Police in Shahjahanpur have arrested a man and his father for the alleged murder and secret burial of his four-year-old stepdaughter, following a complaint from the child's mother.

Key Points A man and his father were arrested in Shahjahanpur for allegedly beating his four-year-old stepdaughter to death and secretly burying her body.

The arrests occurred nearly a month after the child's death, following a complaint lodged by her mother.

The mother alleged that her husband, Akhilesh, frequently assaulted her daughter Priya and severely beat her on May 4, leading to her death.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Akhilesh, his father Surendra Tara, and eight other family members.

The girl's body, buried approximately a month ago, is scheduled for exhumation and post-mortem examination.

A man and his father were arrested for allegedly beating his four-year-old stepdaughter to death and secretly burying her body in a field here, police said on Thursday.

Investigation And Arrests

The arrests were made nearly a month after the child's death following a complaint lodged by her mother to Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit.

According to the complaint, the woman married Akhilesh around four months ago after separating from her first husband about 10 years earlier. She alleged that Akhilesh frequently assaulted her daughter Priya, who was born from her previous marriage.

The woman alleged that on May 4, Akhilesh severely beat the child, resulting in her death. He then allegedly took the body in a car on the pretext of seeking medical treatment and buried it in a field in the Kant area before taking the woman to Ambala.

Dixit said a case was registered on Wednesday night against Akhilesh and eight other members of his family under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Akhilesh and his father, Surendra Tara, have been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused, the police said.

The SP said the girl's body, buried about a month ago, would be exhumed on Thursday and sent for post-mortem examination.