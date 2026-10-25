Man Stabbed To Death In Delhi's Bindapur Area

Police in southwest Delhi are investigating the alleged stabbing death of a 34-year-old man in the Bindapur area on Saturday night, with a murder case registered and efforts ongoing to apprehend the accused.

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Key Points A 34-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in southwest Delhi's Bindapur area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place near Jhanda Chowk in JJ Colony on Saturday night.

The victim, identified as Vikram Singh, was found with stab wounds and declared dead at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital.

Police have registered a murder case at Dabri police station.

Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused.

A 34-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in southwest Delhi's Bindapur area, police said on Sunday.

Investigation Underway

The incident took place near Jhanda Chowk in JJ Colony on Saturday night when police received a PCR call around 10 pm reporting that a man was lying injured with stab wounds, they said.

A police team reached the spot and found the man, identified as Vikram Singh, lying in a pool of blood.

Singh, a resident of Dharampura in Najafgarh, was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital in an ambulance, where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

"He had sustained a deep wound on the right side of his chest. A murder case has been registered at Dabri police station. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused," a police officer said.