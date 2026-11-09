Delhi Showroom Worker Stabbed To Death By Assailants

A 22-year-old showroom worker was tragically stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in northwest Delhi's Lal Bagh on Sunday evening, prompting a police investigation into the brutal murder.

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Key Points A 22-year-old showroom worker, Rahul, was fatally stabbed by unidentified assailants in northwest Delhi's Lal Bagh.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when Rahul was on his way for some work.

Assailants intercepted Rahul and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the spot.

Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers.

Rahul's family stated he was supporting his household after his father's death last year.

A 22-year-old man working at a showroom was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in northwest Delhi's Lal Bagh, police sources said on Monday.

Investigation Underway In Delhi Stabbing Case

The deceased, Rahul, a resident of Azadpur village, was attacked by a group of men on Sunday evening when he was on his way for some work.

The assailants allegedly intercepted Rahul and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the spot, the source said.

On receiving information about the incident, a team from Adarsh Nagar police station reached the spot and rushed the injured man to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The family said Rahul's father had died last year and he was trying to support the household. He is survived by his mother, an elder brother and a sister.

Senior police officers visited the crime scene and an investigation has been launched to identify the attackers. Police are examining CCTV footage from the area.