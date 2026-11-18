Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Raju Dass, a 25-year-old man who was declared a proclaimed offender in a 2023 voyeurism case, after he remained absconding for over three years, highlighting persistent efforts to bring fugitives to justice.

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Key Points A 25-year-old man, Raju Dass, was arrested on November 17 by Delhi Police in a voyeurism case.

Dass had been absconding for over three years and was declared a proclaimed offender on July 8.

The incident occurred on September 16, 2023, in a public washroom in Connaught Place, where he allegedly peeped at a woman.

He was initially apprehended with the help of the woman's husband but later stopped appearing in court.

A 25-year-old man, who was declared a proclaimed offender in a voyeurism case, has been arrested by Delhi Police after remaining absconding for over three years, an officer said on Wednesday.

Details Of The Voyeurism Case

According to the police, the case was registered in 2023.

The accused, identified as Raju Dass, was apprehended on November 17 after multiple raids across Delhi-NCR, the officer said.

"Dass was wanted in connection with an FIR registered at Connaught Place police station in 2023. The incident took place on September 16, 2023, when a woman was using a public washroom behind a petrol pump in the Connaught Place area," the police officer said.

He further said that while the woman was inside a toilet cubicle, the accused allegedly climbed over its door and peeped at her, violating her privacy. The woman raised an alarm, following which the accused fled and hid inside the men's washroom.

Subsequently, police apprehended him with the assistance of the woman's husband.

However, during subsequent court proceedings, the accused stopped appearing before the court and went absconding. He was declared a proclaimed offender on July 8.