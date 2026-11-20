Police in Hoshiarpur are investigating a shocking firing incident where a man narrowly escaped unhurt after being allegedly targeted by two assailants near the Dussehra ground, with the victim suspecting a link to a past altercation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A man named Rahul escaped unhurt after two persons allegedly opened fire at him near the Dussehra ground in Hoshiarpur on Friday.

Rahul reported that four individuals on a scooter and motorcycle followed him before two assailants fired shots.

The victim believes the incident is linked to an altercation involving his friend about one-and-a-half weeks ago, where he had intervened.

Police are verifying the victim's claims, examining CCTV footage, and have recovered a fired cartridge case from the scene.

A case will be registered after verification, and further investigation is underway to identify the suspects.

A man escaped unhurt after two persons allegedly opened fire at him near the Dussehra ground here, police said on Friday.

Police Probe Firing Incident

The victim, Rahul, a resident of Bahadurpur Chowk, told police that he was returning after having a meal when four persons riding a scooter and a motorcycle allegedly began following him from the Mandi area.

When he reached near the Dussehra ground, two of the assailants came forward and fired at him, he alleged. Rahul managed to escape by entering a nearby street. No one was injured in the incident.

Speaking to mediapersons, Rahul said the incident appeared to be linked to an altercation involving his friend about one-and-a-half weeks ago, in which he had intervened.

Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar said police received information about the firing and reached the spot. The victim had named two persons allegedly involved in the incident, and the matter was being verified, he said.

Police were examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects. A fired cartridge case was also recovered from the spot, Kumar said.

A case would be registered after verification, and further investigation was underway, the officer said.