Bilaspur MLA Shooting Accused Flees Police Custody

A key accused in the high-profile shooting case of former Bilaspur Congress MLA Bamber Thakur has dramatically escaped police custody near the Delhi-Haryana border, prompting the suspension of two constables and a multi-state manhunt.

Key Points Ajay, an accused in the shooting of former Bilaspur Congress MLA Bamber Thakur, escaped police custody.

The escape occurred near the Delhi-Haryana border on May 15 while he was returning from a court hearing in Delhi.

Two Bilaspur Police constables accompanying Ajay have been suspended for negligence and face a departmental inquiry.

Police from Delhi, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh are coordinating efforts to apprehend the escaped accused.

Ajay was among four arrested for the Holi last year shooting where MLA Thakur and his PSO were injured.

A man accused of opening fire on former Bilaspur Congress MLA Bamber Thakur last year escaped from police custody while he was returning from a court hearing, police said on Thursday. Two constables of Bilaspur Police accompanying him have been suspended for negligence in duty.

Accused Escapes During Transit

Ajay, one of the four accused arrested by the police in connection with the shooting on Thakur, escaped from police custody near Tikri on the Delhi-Haryana border on May 15. Police confirmed news of his escape on Thursday.

"Two constables accompanying the accused have been suspended for negligence in duty and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them," Superintendent of Police (SP) Bilaspur Sandeep Dhawal told the PTI on Thursday.

Police said Ajay was taken to Delhi for a hearing in a case. A police team was bringing him back to Bilaspur Jail in a bus after court proceedings were over, when Ajay escaped near Tikri on the Delhi-Haryana border. Police sources said the two constables had become "friendly" Ajay and had also visited his home. Police from Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh are coordinating to nab him, they said.

Four assailants had opened fire on former Congress MLA Thakur at his wife's government residence in Bilaspur on Holi last year. Thakur suffered a bullet injury in his leg while his personal security officer Sanjeev Kumar, received multiple bullet injuries. A case of attempt to murder under BNS section 109 (attempt to murder), section 3(5) (criminal act done by multiple people), and section 25 of the Arms Act was registered and four people were arrested in connection with the case.