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Dejected Over Marriage Prospects, Nagpur Labourer Dies By Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 22:00 IST

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A 25-year-old labourer in Nagpur tragically died by suicide, reportedly due to profound dejection over his inability to get married, prompting a police investigation into the heartbreaking incident.

Key Points

  • A 25-year-old labourer, Rakesh Dilip Yadav, died by suicide in Nagpur's Yashodharanagar.
  • Police indicate the cause was dejection over his inability to get married.
  • Preliminary inquiry suggests Yadav had previously attempted suicide for similar reasons.
  • A police investigation into the incident is currently underway.

A 25-year-old labourer allegedly died by suicide in Yashodharanagar as he was feeling dejected over his inability to get married, police said on Tuesday.

Rakesh Dilip Yadav, a resident of Indira Mata Nagar, was found hanging inside his house on Monday morning.

 

"Preliminary inquiry suggests that the deceased was upset as efforts to arrange his marriage were not bearing fruit. He had reportedly attempted suicide earlier as well," a police official said, adding that further probe was on.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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